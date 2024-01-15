Monday Evening 01-15-24

Grassroots organization Homer Drawdown is meeting tomorrow evening to choose a project reducing community carbon emission for the year. After leading the Kenai Central High School volleyball team to a state championship, senior Emma Beck was recently awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alaska.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

