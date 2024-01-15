© 2024 KBBI
Monday Evening 01-15-24

By Jamie Diep
Published January 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM AKST
Grassroots organization Homer Drawdown is meeting tomorrow evening to choose a project reducing community carbon emission for the year. After leading the Kenai Central High School volleyball team to a state championship, senior Emma Beck was recently awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alaska.

