© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/02/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published January 2, 2024 at 4:48 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Former Arkansas state senator Bob Ballinger will join state representative Sarah Vance in Juneau for the upcoming legislative session. Alaska's fisheries play a crucial role in the national seafood industry, attracting both commercial and sport fishermen. However, the industry faces a high occupational fatality rate, approximately 20 times higher than the national average. Alaskans can now apply for their 2024 Permanent Fund Dividends, after the filing period opened Monday.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep