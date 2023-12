Friday Morning 12/29/2023

A bill to be heard in the upcoming legislative session aims to protect people who adopt

dogs and cats from the animal shelters across the state from being threatened by the pets’ previous owners, and the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report two days ago on a plane crash near Anchor Point that led to two deaths.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.