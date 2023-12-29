© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 12-29-23

By Simon Lopez
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Historic buildings in Old Town Kenai are getting a refresh, but completion of the project will take time; and a bill to be heard in the upcoming legislative session aims to protect people who adopt dogs and cats from animal shelters across the state from being threatened by the pets’ previous owners.

