KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 01-08-24

authorBy Jamie Diep
publishedDateHeading December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Chugach Electric says there’s been an excessive number of power outages this winter in the communities of Cooper Landing and Moose Pass. Homer Police officers and Alaska State Troopers arrested Ackeith Simpson on Dec. 29. When the new year rang in last Monday, so did substantial changes to the licensing and regulation of Alaska’s breweries.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
