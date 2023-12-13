Wednesday Evening 12-13-23

A resolution supporting a new building for the Seward Community Health Center garnered discussion at last night’s Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly meeting. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday that he plans to include funding to replace an aging state ferry in his budget request for next year. Amid a looming natural gas shortfall for Southcentral Alaska utilities, mayors from across the region announced Tuesday they’ve formed a coalition aimed at addressing residents’ needs for heating and powering homes.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

