KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 12-12-23

By Jamie Diep
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Alaska Board of Fisheries held a multi-day meeting last month to discuss proposals changing fishing regulations in lower Cook Inlet. Homer Electric Association announced a 3.5% increase in its rates beginning January 1. The Oregon Zoo has recently welcomed a new opossum – one of the infamous Grubby’s offspring.

