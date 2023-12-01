Friday Evening 12-01-23

An impending merger between two of the nation’s largest grocery chains has Alaska lawmakers worried about grocery options in the state. Plans for the central Kenai Peninsula’s first fixed bus route are coming into clearer focus after a community survey. The Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday that rural ferries in Alaska will receive about $132 million.

