Monday Evening 11-27-2023

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is hosting a town hall tonight about bycatch management. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are not new to shoppers in Homer, but the city’s chamber of commerce gave it a new twist this year. Alaska State Troopers have finally identified the victim of an October house fire in Soldotna that completely destroyed a residence. The last surviving prisoner of war from Attu has died.

