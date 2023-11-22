Wednesday Evening 11-22-23

Many Alaskans commute to work via aircraft, and much of that commute happens over frigid water, making coldwater aircraft crash training a necessity for much of the state’s workforce. A Soldotna man threatened to injure a family member with a gun and barricaded himself in a home early Sunday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers. Scientists in Alaska are now using machine learning, a sort of cousin to Artificial Intelligence, to link volcanic ash to the specific volcanoes that produced it.

