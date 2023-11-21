Tuesday Evening 11-21-23

The Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic received a grant from Alaska Run for Women to support their breast health outreach, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people in the southern Kenai Peninsula getting knee replacement surgery locally has decreased in recent years. Three candidates have filed to run for the senate district that includes Kenai and Soldotna.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

