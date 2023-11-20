© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 11-20-2023

By Jamie Diep
November 20, 2023
Kenai Aviation is discontinuing service in Homer at the end of the year. South Peninsula Hospital received a $1.3 million grant for a project to provide subsidized child care for hospital employees. Area restaurants had the chance to partner with Hospice of the Central Peninsula last Thursday for its second annual Dining for Dignity fundraiser. Last Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers responded to two unrelated burglaries on the central peninsula.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
