KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 11-10-23

By Simon Lopez
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
A former Soldotna Police Department clerk, who is the wife of a city police officer arrested in July for assault, pleaded not guilty yesterday to two felony charges filed against her in connection with the assault; and A U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crashed on Monday night on a remote island northwest of Petersburg.

