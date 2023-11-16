© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 11/16/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
From increased fees to changing parking zones, people saw many changes on the Homer Spit this past summer; and last month, scientists from around the state gathered in Anchorage for the Cook Inlet Water Quality Summit. The summit, which highlighted water quality research and restoration efforts, included a presentation about how invasive northern pike can colonize new freshwater bodies via the Inlet.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
