Thursday Evening 11-16-23

From increased fees to changing parking zones, people saw many changes on the Homer Spit this past summer; and last month, scientists from around the state gathered in Anchorage for the Cook Inlet Water Quality Summit. The summit, which highlighted water quality research and restoration efforts, included a presentation about how invasive northern pike can colonize new freshwater bodies via the Inlet.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

