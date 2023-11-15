Wednesday Evening 11-15-23

From increased fees to changing parking zones, people saw many changes on the Homer Spit this past summer. A massive federal grant will fund a project to run a 50-mile undersea cable through Cook Inlet, to better connect railbelt utilities and improve access to renewable sources. Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced yesterday that she’s running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenging Congresswoman Mary Peltola.

