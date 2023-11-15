© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 11-15-23

By Jamie Diep
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
From increased fees to changing parking zones, people saw many changes on the Homer Spit this past summer. A massive federal grant will fund a project to run a 50-mile undersea cable through Cook Inlet, to better connect railbelt utilities and improve access to renewable sources. Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced yesterday that she’s running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenging Congresswoman Mary Peltola.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
