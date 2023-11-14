© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 11-14-23

By Jamie Diep
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Homer City Council introduced seven new ordinances, including one laying out requirements for short term rentals. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed around 10:40 p.m. last night on Read Island in Farragut Bay, about 22 miles northwest of Petersburg. Scientists say marine heatwaves are the cause behind Alaska’s snow crab crash.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep