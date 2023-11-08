© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 11-08-23

By Jamie Diep
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly held their only November meeting last night. The Board of Fisheries will meet at the end of the month to discuss over forty proposals for Lower Cook Inlet fishing. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District continued its Budget 101 series this week with a presentation about the district’s fund balance.

KBBI Newscast
