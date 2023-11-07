© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 11-07-23

By Jamie Diep
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

For decades, the city of Homer has diverted storm water into Kachemak Bay without treatment. Now, the city is working on creating green infrastructure to improve the storm water entering the bay. Five years after losing a lawsuit over its invocation policy, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering another change. Alaska-based storytellers will take the stage tomorrow at the Crystal Saloon to share what diaspora and belonging mean to them.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
