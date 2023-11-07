Tuesday Evening 11-07-23

For decades, the city of Homer has diverted storm water into Kachemak Bay without treatment. Now, the city is working on creating green infrastructure to improve the storm water entering the bay. Five years after losing a lawsuit over its invocation policy, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering another change. Alaska-based storytellers will take the stage tomorrow at the Crystal Saloon to share what diaspora and belonging mean to them.

