Monday Evening 11-06-2023

Alaska communities are gearing up to target an unprecedented level of federal funding dedicated to addressing climate change. University of Alaska Fairbanks runner Kendall Kramer won the NCAA West Regionals in Oregon over the weekend. Vitus Energy, the company that owns a tugboat now known to have leaked diesel fuel into the Kuskokwim River, tells state authorities the Frances Snow spilled 203 gallons. The Homer Foundation announced the launch of its Community Cares Fund today.

