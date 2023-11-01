© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 11-01-23

By Jamie Diep
Published November 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer's health professionals and community members are gearing up for the 40th annual Rotary Health Fair at Homer High School. Homer City Council approved a contract with Agnew::Beck Consulting at last week’s meeting to develop a comprehensive plan for the city. Hundreds of students in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest recent actions by the local school board — including the removal of the student representative from the board and the removal of books from libraries for review.

