Wednesday Evening 11-01-23

Homer's health professionals and community members are gearing up for the 40th annual Rotary Health Fair at Homer High School. Homer City Council approved a contract with Agnew::Beck Consulting at last week’s meeting to develop a comprehensive plan for the city. Hundreds of students in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest recent actions by the local school board — including the removal of the student representative from the board and the removal of books from libraries for review.

