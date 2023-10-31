© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-31-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Every year, Chapman school eighth graders go on a trip outside their local community. This school year is no different, except students will head outside the state for the first time to Yellowstone National Park. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly last week passed a resolution asking the governor to declare an economic disaster for set-netters who fish the east side of Cook Inlet. Classes started more than two months ago but Dillingham City School District is still waiting for four international teachers.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep