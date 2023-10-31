Tuesday Evening 10-31-23

Every year, Chapman school eighth graders go on a trip outside their local community. This school year is no different, except students will head outside the state for the first time to Yellowstone National Park. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly last week passed a resolution asking the governor to declare an economic disaster for set-netters who fish the east side of Cook Inlet. Classes started more than two months ago but Dillingham City School District is still waiting for four international teachers.

