Monday Evening 10-30-2023

Homer Police arrested 35 year old Arturo Mondragon-Lopez and charged him with second degree murder on Saturday afternoon. Since the airline Ravn Alaska stopped service to Kenai on October 20, the airport has been undergoing changes. This month, Governor Dunleavy’s energy security task force released a draft of their statewide energy plan.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

