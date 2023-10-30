© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 10-30-2023

By Jamie Diep
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer Police arrested 35 year old Arturo Mondragon-Lopez and charged him with second degree murder on Saturday afternoon. Since the airline Ravn Alaska stopped service to Kenai on October 20, the airport has been undergoing changes. This month, Governor Dunleavy’s energy security task force released a draft of their statewide energy plan.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
