Friday Evening 10-27-23

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a plan Thursday to reduce the royalty rate Cook Inlet natural gas producers would pay the state, amid looming shortages for heating homes and generating electricity. A legal back and forth between the Kodiak Island Borough and the Kodiak Area Native Association over property taxes is headed to the Alaska Supreme Court. Halloween is around the corner, and organizations around Homer are preparing the festivities. Homer OPUS is no exception.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

