Wednesday Evening 10-25-23

Alaska State Troopers arrested a man in Ninilchik last night, charging him with first, second and third degree assault, as well as violating conditions of release. The Kenai Peninsula Board of Education voted Monday not to support the Nikolaevsk Charter School in a lengthy deliberation process. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved multiple purchases for South Peninsula Hospital and reelected their assembly president and vice president at last night’s meeting.

