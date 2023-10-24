© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 10/24/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Homer Fire Department, Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Homer Landfill last Friday. Earlier this month, Seward residents voted down selling the city’s electric utility for the second time this year; and Homer City Council selected Council Member Rachel lord as Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 and 2024 while adopting multiple resolutions regarding recreation, city planning and finance plans last night.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
