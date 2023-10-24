Tuesday Morning 10/24/2023

Homer Fire Department, Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Homer Landfill last Friday. Earlier this month, Seward residents voted down selling the city’s electric utility for the second time this year; and Homer City Council selected Council Member Rachel lord as Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 and 2024 while adopting multiple resolutions regarding recreation, city planning and finance plans last night.

