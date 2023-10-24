Tuesday Evening 10-24-23

On Saturday, Kenai Police received a report about a body discovered on the beach near Cook Drive in Old Town Kenai. Homer City Council selected Council Member Rachel Lord as Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 and 2024 while adopting multiple resolutions regarding recreation, city planning and finance plans last night. On Friday, the City of Soldotna broke ground on an indoor athletic facility that has been in the works for years. The Kodiak Economic Development Corporation has a new program to help the city’s downtown revitalization project.

