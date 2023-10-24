© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-24-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
On Saturday, Kenai Police received a report about a body discovered on the beach near Cook Drive in Old Town Kenai. Homer City Council selected Council Member Rachel Lord as Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 and 2024 while adopting multiple resolutions regarding recreation, city planning and finance plans last night. On Friday, the City of Soldotna broke ground on an indoor athletic facility that has been in the works for years. The Kodiak Economic Development Corporation has a new program to help the city’s downtown revitalization project.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
