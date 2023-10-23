Monday Morning 10/23/2023

Despite years of efforts, Alaska farmers only grow a fraction of the food needed to feed the state’s population. The head of University of Alaska Fairbanks’ agriculture program says the state could learn a lot from how other circumpolar nations address food security; and NOAA Fisheries is seeking input on its latest plan for management of the long-controversial Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone, an area in Cook Inlet where commercial salmon drift fishermen say they catch the majority of fish.

