© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10/23/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Despite years of efforts, Alaska farmers only grow a fraction of the food needed to feed the state’s population. The head of University of Alaska Fairbanks’ agriculture program says the state could learn a lot from how other circumpolar nations address food security; and NOAA Fisheries is seeking input on its latest plan for management of the long-controversial Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone, an area in Cook Inlet where commercial salmon drift fishermen say they catch the majority of fish.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez