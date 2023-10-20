Friday Morning 10/20/2023

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a boat fire on Monday on the Homer Spit. Kenai Peninsula College purchased Young’s Downtown Inn and Restaurant in Homer last Friday, marking an important step forward for the school's long term goals. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual commemoration of people with disabilities in the workforce. Kodiak’s wholesale store, Cost Savers, was sold last week to the Native Village of Afognak and the Sun’aq Tribe.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

