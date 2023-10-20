© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 10/20/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Homer Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a boat fire on Monday on the Homer Spit. Kenai Peninsula College purchased Young’s Downtown Inn and Restaurant in Homer last Friday, marking an important step forward for the school's long term goals. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual commemoration of people with disabilities in the workforce. Kodiak’s wholesale store, Cost Savers, was sold last week to the Native Village of Afognak and the Sun’aq Tribe.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
