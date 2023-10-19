Thursday Evening 10-19-23

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a boat fire last Monday on the Homer Spit. Kenai Peninsula College purchased Young’s Downtown Inn and Restaurant in Homer last Friday, marking an important step forward for the school's long term goals. Following the news that Ravn Alaska will no longer fly to Kenai, competitor Grant Aviation announced Tuesday it will add up to 50 flights a week out of the airport. A petition signed by more than 5,000 Kenai Peninsula residents is calling on the Alaska Department of Transportation to stop its use of salt brine on peninsula roads.

