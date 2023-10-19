© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 10-19-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a boat fire last Monday on the Homer Spit. Kenai Peninsula College purchased Young’s Downtown Inn and Restaurant in Homer last Friday, marking an important step forward for the school's long term goals. Following the news that Ravn Alaska will no longer fly to Kenai, competitor Grant Aviation announced Tuesday it will add up to 50 flights a week out of the airport. A petition signed by more than 5,000 Kenai Peninsula residents is calling on the Alaska Department of Transportation to stop its use of salt brine on peninsula roads.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep