Tuesday Morning 10/17/2023

A petition signed by more than 5,000 Kenai Peninsula residents is calling on the Alaska Department of Transportation to stop its use of salt brine on peninsula roads. In a public meeting last week, dozens of residents reaffirmed that position; and a community health needs assessment in the southern Kenai Peninsula is revealing issues in the community around mental health, housing, substance misuse and more.

