Friday Evening 10-13-23

Fourteen months and more than 60 amendments later, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has finally passed a revision of its code regulating gravel pits. The Tustumena, a ferry that shuttles passengers between communities like Homer, Kodiak, and Unalaska, is laid up in a shipyard in Seward for repairs. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe continued its work looking for archaeological significance along the path of the Sterling Highway Bypass project this summer.

