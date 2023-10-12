Thursday Evening 10-12-23

© 2023 KBBI
By Jamie Diep
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
More than twenty schools around the Kenai Peninsula get to raise salmon eggs in the classroom as part of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s “Salmon in the Classroom” program. Each fall, Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat Bear Week celebrates bears gearing up for hibernation and the salmon that nourish them. El Nino conditions are forecasted to persist through the winter.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
