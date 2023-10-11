Wednesday Evening 10-11-23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough certified their elections at last night’s assembly meeting, swearing in Kelly Cooper for Homer’s assembly seat. A group of moms from the southern Kenai Peninsula Russian Old Believer community of Nikolaevsk are pushing for a charter school for the second year in a row. There is a search going on along the Kuskokwim River after a boat capsized.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

