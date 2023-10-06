© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 10-06-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti came out on top for Homer’s city council race after the city certified its elections earlier today during a canvas board meeting. The Kenai Art Center will host its biennial judged show throughout the month of October. The city of Kenai is getting a crash course in local economics, thanks to an effort from the school district’s Board of Education to help the public better understand school district budgeting. KDLL’s Riley Board has more on the series.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
