KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-03-23

By Josh Krohn
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
After 20 years with the Alaska SeaLife Center, Tara Riemer is stepping down as president and CEO. Kenai Peninsula Borough School District officials said rising costs have caused complications for its school building maintenance projects meant to be funded by a bond. A humpback whale was found dead- floating near Kodiak Island earlier last week. Federal and tribal workers brought the corpse to a nearby island last Tuesday to try to determine the cause of death.

Josh Krohn
