© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10/02/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

 The City of Homer has been in talks with the US Army Corps of Engineers about expanding Homer Harbor for nearly twenty years, and began a feasibility study earlier this year. However, rising study costs and a budget shortfall could put the project on pause; four people are running to fill two seats on Homer’s city council. Joni Wise is a first time candidate in this year’s election; and a new five-year plan for federal offshore oil and gas options includes no leases in Alaska waters.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez