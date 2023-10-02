© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 10-02-23

By Josh Krohn
Published October 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
In a legislative town hall Thursday night, Department of Transportation officials provided updates on major Kenai Peninsula road projects, and took questions from the public about road-related issues. The town hall was hosted by central peninsula legislators Sen. Jesse Bjorkman and Rep. Justin Ruffridge. Homeownership is a financially unattainable dream for a lot Alaskans. But there is a program that’s been banging along for years that puts it in reach of families who can put in time.

Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
