KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 09-29-23

By Josh Krohn
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A new five-year plan for federal offshore oil and gas options includes no leases in Alaska waters. The City of Homer has been in talks with the US Army Corps of Engineers about expanding Homer Harbor for nearly twenty years, and began a feasibility study earlier this year. However, budget mixups and rising study costs could put the project on pause. Four people are running to fill two seats on Homer’s city council. Joni Wise is a first time candidate in this year’s election.

