Thursday Morning 9/28/2023

Fat Bear Week, the annual celebration of brown bears gearing up for hibernation at Katmai National Park and Preserve, kicks off this week with its junior bear competition; and the City of Kenai has entered into an official agreement with the Army Corp of Engineers to stabilize its eroding bluff. City officials say the project has been a long time coming, but the signing is a clear step forward.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
