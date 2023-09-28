© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 09-28-23

By Jamie Diep
Published September 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council held a board meeting in Homer for the first time in nine years last Thursday and Friday. The City of Fairbanks is making procedural changes to how public comments are handled at city council meetings after some Zoom callers made offensive comments at a meeting Monday. The City of Kenai has entered into an official agreement with the Army Corp of Engineers to stabilize its eroding bluff.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
