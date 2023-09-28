Thursday Evening 09-28-23

Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council held a board meeting in Homer for the first time in nine years last Thursday and Friday. The City of Fairbanks is making procedural changes to how public comments are handled at city council meetings after some Zoom callers made offensive comments at a meeting Monday. The City of Kenai has entered into an official agreement with the Army Corp of Engineers to stabilize its eroding bluff.

