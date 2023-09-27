© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 9/27/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Daniel Hasche is a Homer resident who works in construction and landscaping. He has lived in Homer for six years and is running for city council - and public office in general - for the first time; and a fisherman in Homer recently reeled in a rock greenling that has caught the attention of researchers and scientists from around the world. However, the fish, which has brightly colored blue flesh, is more common than one may think.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez