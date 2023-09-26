© 2023 KBBI
Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 9/26/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Since this summer, a cohort of Kenai Peninsula drivers and auto workers have been vocal with their concerns about salt brine, a liquid deicing treatment the Department of Transportation uses on roads. Now, legislators are getting involved; four people are running to fill two seats on Homer’s city council this year; and The Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be held in March next year, returning to its original pre-pandemic timeframe.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
