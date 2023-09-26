Tuesday Morning 9/26/2023

Since this summer, a cohort of Kenai Peninsula drivers and auto workers have been vocal with their concerns about salt brine, a liquid deicing treatment the Department of Transportation uses on roads. Now, legislators are getting involved; four people are running to fill two seats on Homer’s city council this year; and The Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be held in March next year, returning to its original pre-pandemic timeframe.

