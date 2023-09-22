© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 09-22-23

By Jamie Diep
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Aleutian Airways began offering services between Homer Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday. This year, for the first time, proceeds from the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby will go to management and improvement efforts along the Kenai River. Alaska State Troopers reported emergency services rescued four hikers near Paradise Lake on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan applauded an additional nearly 54 million dollars in grants under the federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. A Royal Caribbean cruise ship spent an extra four days stuck in Seward because of fall storms in Southeast Alaska.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
