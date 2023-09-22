Friday Evening 09-22-23

Aleutian Airways began offering services between Homer Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday. This year, for the first time, proceeds from the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby will go to management and improvement efforts along the Kenai River. Alaska State Troopers reported emergency services rescued four hikers near Paradise Lake on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan applauded an additional nearly 54 million dollars in grants under the federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. A Royal Caribbean cruise ship spent an extra four days stuck in Seward because of fall storms in Southeast Alaska.

