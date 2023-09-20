Wednesday Evening 09-20-23

A teen crashed a stolen car into a Nikiski house causing 10s of thousands in damage, according to Alaska State Troopers. Karluk, a village of just a couple dozen year-round residents on the southern end of Kodiak Island, will have a school for the first time in five years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s vessel Okeanos Explorer is docked in Seward after finishing a five-month research expedition of maritime Alaska.

