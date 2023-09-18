© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 09-18-23

By Josh Krohn
Published September 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Two Kasilof men died in a crash near Tustumena Elementary School Thursday when the car behind them failed to slow for a school zone, according to Alaska State Troopers. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon [9/14], following high water and the impacts of several glacial dam releases. Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche recently designated September as Recovery Month in the borough.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

