Monday Evening 09-18-23

Two Kasilof men died in a crash near Tustumena Elementary School Thursday when the car behind them failed to slow for a school zone, according to Alaska State Troopers. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon [9/14], following high water and the impacts of several glacial dam releases. Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche recently designated September as Recovery Month in the borough.

