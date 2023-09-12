Tuesday Morning 9/12/2023

A Soldotna woman and 2-year old died in a collision with a concrete mixer truck last Friday near Cooper Landing; a rare double glacial dam release into the Kenai River is causing high water levels and flood risks on the Kenai Peninsula; and on a recent weeknight, the Kenai Camera and Coffee photography group gathers in Soldotna to set up the Kenai Peninsula’s newest art installation.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .

