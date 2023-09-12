© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 09-12-23

By Josh Krohn
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A Soldotna woman and 2-year old died in a collision with a concrete mixer truck last Friday near Cooper Landing. A rare double glacial dam release into the Kenai River is causing high water levels and flood risks on the Kenai Peninsula. Hundreds of plastic water fowl raced down the Kenai River this weekend for the annual Kenai Lions Club rubber duck race.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
