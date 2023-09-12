Tuesday Evening 09-12-23

A Soldotna woman and 2-year old died in a collision with a concrete mixer truck last Friday near Cooper Landing. A rare double glacial dam release into the Kenai River is causing high water levels and flood risks on the Kenai Peninsula. Hundreds of plastic water fowl raced down the Kenai River this weekend for the annual Kenai Lions Club rubber duck race.

