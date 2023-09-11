Monday Evening 09-11-23

After more than a year of effort on a gravel pit code revision, the Kenai Peninsula Borough held its first public hearing on the plan Tuesday night. Gravel pit owners turned out to show discontentment with the latest revision, while the assembly emphasized their commitment to finding a solution. The grocery chains Albertsons and Kroger announced on Friday they would divest more than 400 stores, including 14 in Alaska. A man is suing the city of Soldotna and one particular police officer over what he describes as a mishandled investigation and inaccurate warrant.

