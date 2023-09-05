Tuesday Evening 09-05-23

A new lumber grading program spearheaded by Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman was signed into law this week. Alaska does not count cows as a native species, but on far flung Chirikof Island, in the Kodiak Archipelago, feral cattle dominate the harsh landscape.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

